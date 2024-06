The Warriors signed Beekman to a two-way contract Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

As a two-way player, Beekman will split time between Golden State and their G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors. As a senior for Virginia in 2023-24, Beekman averaged 14.3 points, 6.2 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 32.8 minutes across 34 games.