Warriors' Rion Brown: Puts up 13 points in loss
Brown produced 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and an assist across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 87-69 Vegas Summer League playoff loss to the Hornets.
The 27-year-old Miami product is one of the oldest participants in the Summer League, and as is often the case with older players, he has been playing ball overseas. His stats indicate he played for three different European teams since graduating in 2014. Despite a decent stat line in this game, his best prospects for a future in the NBA is on a G-League roster.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...