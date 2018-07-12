Warriors' Rion Brown: Puts up 13 points in loss

Brown produced 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and an assist across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 87-69 Vegas Summer League playoff loss to the Hornets.

The 27-year-old Miami product is one of the oldest participants in the Summer League, and as is often the case with older players, he has been playing ball overseas. His stats indicate he played for three different European teams since graduating in 2014. Despite a decent stat line in this game, his best prospects for a future in the NBA is on a G-League roster.