Rollins was recalled by the Warriors on Oct. 27.
Rollins was assigned to the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors on Oct. 24 but returned to the parent club shortly after. He's unlikely to garner much playing time outside of the G League this year.
More News
-
Warriors' Ryan Rollins: Bound for G League•
-
Warriors' Ryan Rollins: No restrictions entering camp•
-
Warriors' Ryan Rollins: Optimism surrounding foot injury•
-
Warriors' Ryan Rollins: Strikes deal with Golden State•
-
Warriors' Ryan Rollins: Has stress fracture in left foot•
-
Warriors' Ryan Rollins: Drafted No. 44 by Golden State•