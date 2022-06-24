Rollins was selected by the Warriors with the 44th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Golden State acquired the pick from Atlanta in exchange for the No. 51 pick in the 2022 Draft, as well as cash considerations, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Rollins projects as a change-of-pace guard for Golden State. A lengthy combo-guard who thrives in the pick-and-roll, Rollins shot just 31.7 percent from beyond the arc across two seasons with Toledo. Nonetheless, Rollins averaged 18.9 points on 46.8 percent shooting in 2021-22. He likely won't have much of a role right away for the defending champs, though Golden State will look to groom him as a longer-term option.