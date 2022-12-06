Rollins was recalled by the Warriors on Monday.
Rollins has played well in the G League so far this season, putting up 19.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists in eight contests. He's appeared in seven contests with the Warriors this season, averaging 2.1 points and 1.0 rebound in 6.1 minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' Ryan Rollins: Scores 20 points Friday•
-
Warriors' Ryan Rollins: Another superb offensive outing•
-
Warriors' Ryan Rollins: Back with Golden State•
-
Warriors' Ryan Rollins: Called up Friday•
-
Warriors' Ryan Rollins: Spectacular performance in win•
-
Warriors' Ryan Rollins: Returned to G League•