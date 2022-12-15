Rollins was recalled from the Warriors G League affiliate in Santa Cruz Thursday.
Rollins is coming off a strong performance with Santa Cruz, earning a spot on the NBA roster with the Warriors entering a five-day road trip that includes four contests. He will likely not factor into the rotation, but considering how eager Golden State has been to give out rest days this season, Rollins could see some action in this NBA stint.
