Rollins managed 26 points (9-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal during Sunday's victory over the Blue.

Rollins almost finished with a second straight triple-double performance, as the guard ultimately ended Sunday's outing coming up just one rebound and three assists shy of accomplish the feat. Rollins has reached the 20-point mark in each of his last four matchups.