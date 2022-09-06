The Warriors are optimistic that Rollins (foot) will be available for the start of training camp, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The Warriors traded up for the 44th overall pick in the 2022 Draft to select Rollins, but a post-draft scan revealed a foot fracture, which sidelined him for Summer League. Regardless, he inked a three-year, $4.76 million deal, including two guaranteed years, with Golden State at the end of July, which suggests the Warriors aren't too overly concerned with the foot moving forward.