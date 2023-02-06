Rollins will undergo season-ending surgery Wednesday to repair a Jones fracture of his fifth metatarsal in his right foot, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Rollins was selected by the Warriors in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft but averaged just 1.9 points in 5.2 minutes per game over 12 appearances with Golden State this year. He's spent most of his time in the G League with the Santa Cruz Warriors and averaged 19.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 25.7 minutes per game across 19 outings. The 20-year-old will be sidelined for the remainder of the campaign, but it's not yet clear how the procedure will affect his offseason program.