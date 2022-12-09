Rollins was assigned to the G League Warriors on Thursday.
Rollins spent the week up in the NBA but was unable to crack the rotation, failing to appear in either of the two contests he suited up for with Golden State. Instead, he will return to Santa Cruz, where he is relied upon as a top-scoring option.
