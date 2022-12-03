Rollins managed 20 points (8-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists, three steals, two rebounds and one block during Friday's win over Stockton.
Rollins reached the 20-point mark for a third time this season. The guard is averaging 19.0 points, 2.9 assists and 2.4 rebounds this year.
