Rollins added 27 points (12-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT) and three rebounds during Thursday's win over the Blue.
Rollins torched the Blue's defense with a spectacular performance offensively. The former Toledo standout has totaled 36 points in two appearances for Santa Cruz this season.
More News
-
Warriors' Ryan Rollins: Returned to G League•
-
Warriors' Ryan Rollins: Back with parent club•
-
Warriors' Ryan Rollins: Bound for G League•
-
Warriors' Ryan Rollins: No restrictions entering camp•
-
Warriors' Ryan Rollins: Optimism surrounding foot injury•
-
Warriors' Ryan Rollins: Strikes deal with Golden State•