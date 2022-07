Rollins (foot) agreed Thursday with the Warriors on a three-year, $4.76 million contract with the Warriors, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The No. 44 overall pick in June's draft was unable to participate in summer-league play for the Warriors after he was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right foot shortly after being selected, but it won't deter Golden State from guaranteeing the first two years of his deal. Rollins' availability for the start of training camp is up in the air.