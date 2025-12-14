site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Warriors' Seth Curry: Dealing with glute injury
Curry (glute) is questionable for Sunday's game against Portland.
Curry is battling some soreness in his left glute. He's just an emergency depth option for the team, so his status won't have a big fantasy impact.
