Curry closed Tuesday's 124-112 loss to the Thunder with 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 18 minutes.

After signing on with the team for the rest of the year, Seth Curry resembled his older brother at times as Golden State launched a frantic comeback attempt in the second half. Curry sank all but one of his seven shots to finish with 14 points in only 18 minutes. There were extra minutes available due to Stephen Curry (quadriceps) sitting this one out, so it remains to be seen how much usage Seth Curry will see with a healthy Warriors squad.