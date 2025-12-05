Curry (toe) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers.

Curry has seen the floor in each of his first two games with the Warriors, averaging 7.0 points while shooting 66.7 percent from the field in 16.0 minutes per contest. However, he's in danger of missing Saturday's matchup due to right toe soreness. If the veteran swingman is ultimately ruled out, Gary Payton and Buddy Hield are candidates for a slight uptick in minutes.