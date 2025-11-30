Curry plans to sign a contract for the remainder of the season with the Warriors on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After joining the Warriors on an Exhibit 9 deal during the preseason, Curry will re-sign with Golden State. He's expected to provide wing depth for the team, though he'll likely have to compete for playing time with the likes of Gary Payton, Buddy Hield and Gui Santos. Curry appeared in 68 regular-season games (14 starts) with the Hornets last season, averaging 6.5 points and 1.7 rebounds across 15.6 minutes per contest. The veteran swingman also led the league in efficiency from beyond the arc in 2024-25, shooting 45.6 percent from three-point range.