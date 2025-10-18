Warriors' Seth Curry: Remaining out Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Curry (not injury related) won't play in Friday's preseason game against the Clippers, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Curry will miss the Warriors' preseason finale while he ramps up his conditioning. The veteran swingman signed an Exhibit 9 deal with the team in late September, and the Warriors are expected to waive him ahead of the regular season before re-signing him once they have enough apron flexibility.