Curry (sciatic nerve) is listed out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.

Curry hasn't been available since early December while recovering from left sciatic nerve irritation, and though he was scheduled to be re-evaluated this weekend, the Warriors haven't provided a clear update regarding where he stands in his recovery. The veteran guard will remain sidelined for the front end of a back-to-back set in Minnesota and appears unlikely to be available at any point during the Warriors' upcoming three-game week.