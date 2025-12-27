site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Warriors' Seth Curry: Ruled out for Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Curry has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors due to left sciatic nerve irritation.
Curry will miss his fifth consecutive contest and is without a clear timeline for a return. The veteran sharpshooter's next opportunity to suit up will come Monday against the Nets.
