Warriors' Seth Curry: To miss at least two more weeks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Curry (sciatica) will be re-evaluated in about two weeks, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.
Curry is progressing in his recovery from left sciatic nerve irritation, but he'll need to do a bit more ramping up before returning to the court. That said, the veteran guard's continued absence doesn't appear to affect the Golden State backcourt rotation in a meaningful way.
