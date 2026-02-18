default-cbs-image
Curry (sciatica) will be re-evaluated in about two weeks, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.

Curry is progressing in his recovery from left sciatic nerve irritation, but he'll need to do a bit more ramping up before returning to the court. That said, the veteran guard's continued absence doesn't appear to affect the Golden State backcourt rotation in a meaningful way.

