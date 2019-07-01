The Warriors acquired Napier and Treveon Graham from the Nets on Sunday as part of the sign-and-trade deal that sent D'Angelo Russell to Golden State, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Brooklyn will get back a future protected first-round pick in the deal, which is expected to be officially announced July 6, when the NBA's signing moratorium ends. The inclusion of Napier and Graham in the deal is likely just a matter of creating salary-cap flexibility for both sides, as the Warriors will bring in Russell on a four-year, $117 million max deal while the Nets came to terms earlier Sunday with Kevin Durant on a four-year, $164 million pact. If he sticks around with Golden State for the start of the upcoming season, Napier isn't a lock to be included in coach Steve Kerr's regular rotation.