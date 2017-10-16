Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Absent from injury report
Livingston (illness) is not listed on the Warriors injury report for their season opening game against the Rockets.
Although he missed Saturday's practice, Livingson's status for the contest was never really in jeopardy. Barring any setbacks, he should be ready to serve as the sharp-shooting Stephen Curry's primary backup at point guard to enter the season.
