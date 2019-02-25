Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Added to injury report
Livingston (hamstring) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Hornets.
Livingston is dealing with some hamstring tightness, but it doesn't sound like the issue will force him to miss any time. Assuming the veteran plays, he'll assume his usual role as backup point guard.
