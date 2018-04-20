Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Ankle injury believed to be minor
Coach Steve Kerr said that Livingston (ankle) should 'be ok' after suffering the injury in Game 3 against the Spurs, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Warriors had a couple of scares Thursday with Livingston and Kevin Durant both suffering ankle injuries. While Kerr implied that Livingston's was slightly worse than Durant's, it does not appear that Livingston is expected to miss much time. The Warriors have two full days off for Livingston to get treatment before making a final call on his status for Game 4.
