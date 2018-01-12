Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Available to play Friday
Livingston (knee) is available to play in Friday's game against the Bucks.
As expected, given his probable tag, Livingston will be good to go for Friday's contest in Milwaukee. With Steph Curry (ankle) ruled out, Livingston should get another start at point guard. In his start Wednesday, Livingston posted just eight points, four assists and two steals in 25 minutes.
