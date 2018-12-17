Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Available to play Monday
Livingston (pelvis) is available for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Livingston missed Friday's game against the Kings with a pelvis injury, but the veteran guard has been cleared to return after entering the day listed as probable. Over his last five games, Livingston is averaging just 3.4 points, 2.0 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 16.8 minutes.
