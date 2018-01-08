Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Available to play Monday

Livingston (hip) will be available for Monday's game against the Nuggets.

A number of Warriors landed on the initial injury report, but it looks as though the team was just exercising caution, as only Kevin Durant will remain out of action Monday. Expect Livingston to be available in his usual backup role, in which he'll likely see 10-15 minutes of action behind Steph Curry.

