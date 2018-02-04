Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Available to play Saturday

Livingston (personal) is available for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Livingston is back with the team and good to go for Saturday's tilt after missing Friday's game for personal reasons. He'll immediately slide back into the rotation as the team's backup point guard; Livingston is averaging 5.2 points, 2.0 assists and 1.8 rebounds across 15.6 minutes per game this season.