Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Available to play Sunday

Livingston (groin) is available to play in Sunday's game against the Jazz.

As expected given his probable tag, Livingston will suit up for Sunday's game against the Jazz. Even with the Warriors depleted with injuries, Livingston has still been playing fairly limited minutes off the bench. Quinn Cook is still expected to handle majority of the point guard duties in Sunday's outing.

