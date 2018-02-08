Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Available to play vs. Mavs

Livingston (elbow) is available to play in Thursday's game against the Mavericks.

Livingston popped up on the injury report for Thursday's game with left elbow soreness, but there don't appear to be any major concerns with the point guard's injury. Expect the veteran to play his typical dosage of 12-to-15 minutes off the bench against Dallas.

