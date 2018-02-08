Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Available to play vs. Mavs
Livingston (elbow) is available to play in Thursday's game against the Mavericks.
Livingston popped up on the injury report for Thursday's game with left elbow soreness, but there don't appear to be any major concerns with the point guard's injury. Expect the veteran to play his typical dosage of 12-to-15 minutes off the bench against Dallas.
More News
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Probable for Thursday with elbow issue•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Scores eight points in Saturday return•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Available to play Saturday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Ruled out Friday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Suiting up Monday vs. Cavs•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Considered probable for Monday•
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...