Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Available to play Wednesday

Livingston (hip) is available to play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Cavaliers, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.

Livingston has been battling some minor hip tightness, but tested it out during Wednesday's pregame warmups and feels healthy enough to give it a go. Considering his veteran status, it doesn't seem likely the Warriors will risk aggravating the hip issue further in a meaningless preseason game, so look for Livingston to be closely monitored by coach Steve Kerr.