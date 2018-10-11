Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Available to play Wednesday
Livingston (hip) is available to play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Cavaliers, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.
Livingston has been battling some minor hip tightness, but tested it out during Wednesday's pregame warmups and feels healthy enough to give it a go. Considering his veteran status, it doesn't seem likely the Warriors will risk aggravating the hip issue further in a meaningless preseason game, so look for Livingston to be closely monitored by coach Steve Kerr.
More News
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Questionable with hip tightness•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Gets breather Monday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Offers spark off bench in Game 2 win•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Productive off bench in Game 3 win•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Starts second round off strong•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Leads bench with 10 points in Game 4 loss•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.