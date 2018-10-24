Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Available Wednesday
Livingston (knee) is cleared to play Wednesday against the Wizards.
Livingston was previously listed as questionable due to a left knee bruise, but apparently felt good following morning shootaround. He's missed the Warriors' previous two games, but averaged 7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steal in 16.5 minutes during Golden State's opening two contests.
