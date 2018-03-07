Play

Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Back in the lineup Tuesday

Livingston isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Nets.

Livingston received the night off for rest Friday against the Hawks, but as expected, will return to the lineup Tuesday. He'll slot back in behind Steph Curry as the Warriors' backup point guard, likely seeing minutes in the teens. Livingston can still be avoided for fantasy purposes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories