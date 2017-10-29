Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Back with team Sunday

Livingston (personal) is active for Sunday's game against the Pistons, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Livingston was absent from Friday's game against the Wizards due to his attendance at Devin Harris' brother's funeral. He should be a full go off the bench for the Warriors on Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories