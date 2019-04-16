Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Cleared for Game 2
Livingston (knee) will play Monday in Game 2 against the Clippers, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
After being tagged as questionable on the injury report, Livingston has been given the green light to take the court. He hasn't logged more than 15 minutes in each of his previous five contests with Stephen Curry running the show at point guard, so his contributions figure to be limited at best.
