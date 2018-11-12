Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Cleared to play Monday

Livingston (foot) will play Monday against the Clippers, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Livingston has been cleared to return after missing the last seven games with a foot injury. With Stephen Curry (groin) out, Livingston should see a full dosage of minutes in his first game back. Through four games this season, the veteran guard is averaging 5.5 points and 3.5 rebounds across 14.3 minutes per game.