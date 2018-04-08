Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Cleared to play Sunday

Livingston (knee) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Suns.

Livingston missed Saturday's game with a sore right knee, but it appears to have been just a precautionary absence, as he'll be back in the lineup Sunday. Look for Livingston to slot back in as the backup point guard to Quinn Cook, which should afford him minutes in the teens. As a result, Livingston should still be avoided for fantasy purposes despite being healthy.