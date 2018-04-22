Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Confirmed available Sunday
Livingston (ankle) will play during Sunday's Game 4 against the Spurs.
As expected, the ankle that Livingston rolled won't prevent him from taking part in Game 4. Over the first three games of the series, he's averaged 9.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 19.3 minutes.
