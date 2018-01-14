Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Considered probable for Monday

Livingston is dealing with a left shin contusion and is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

Livingston is a little banged up, but it's nothing serious enough to keep him out of action. If all feels good during pregame warmups, look for Livingston to take the floor as usual and provide relief at point guard when Steph Curry is on the bench. That said, Livingston has seen less than 15 minutes in seven of his last eight games, so he can be avoided for fantasy purposes.