Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Considered probable for Monday
Livingston is dealing with a left shin contusion and is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.
Livingston is a little banged up, but it's nothing serious enough to keep him out of action. If all feels good during pregame warmups, look for Livingston to take the floor as usual and provide relief at point guard when Steph Curry is on the bench. That said, Livingston has seen less than 15 minutes in seven of his last eight games, so he can be avoided for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Available to play Friday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Probable for Friday's contest•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Provides eight points in spot start•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Picks up start Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Available to play Monday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Probable Monday with hip tightness•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...