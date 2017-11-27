Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Could be in line for start Monday

Livingston looks to be in line to start Monday's game against the Kings in the absence of Steph Curry (hand).

The Warriors will hold Curry out as a precaution against one of the worst teams in the West, and they'll also be without Kevin Durant (ankle) for the third straight game. Durant's absence won't affect Livingston, but he'll be in position to move into the starting five in place of Curry, which could result in a rather significant increase in minutes. Livingston is yet to play more than 20 minutes in a game this season and holds averages of 4.9 points, 2.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game.