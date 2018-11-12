Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Could return Monday

Livingston (foot) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Livingston was held out of Friday's contest, although he did manage to practice prior to the game. With Stephen Curry (groin) already ruled out for Monday and possibly Tuesday, the Warriors would certainly benefit if Livingston is cleared to take the court. Quinn Cook would start Monday if Livingston can't go.