Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Could return Monday
Livingston (foot) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Livingston was held out of Friday's contest, although he did manage to practice prior to the game. With Stephen Curry (groin) already ruled out for Monday and possibly Tuesday, the Warriors would certainly benefit if Livingston is cleared to take the court. Quinn Cook would start Monday if Livingston can't go.
More News
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Out Friday vs. Nets•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Practices Friday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Out Thursday vs. Bucks•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Ruled out Monday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Officially out vs. Minnesota•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?