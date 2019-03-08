Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Deemed available

Livingston (neck) is available Friday against the Nuggets.

Livingston was dealing with neck spasms, but things have cleared up and he's set to take the court Friday. Since the All-Star break, he's averaging 2.6 points, 1.4 assists and 1.2 rebounds across 15.2 minutes.

