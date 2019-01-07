Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Deemed injury-free
Coach Steve Kerr said Livingston (knee) is OK, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. "There's not an injury, per se," Kerr added.
Livingston played just four minutes against the Kings on Saturday due to knee soreness, but it doesn't sound like the issue will force him to miss any additional time. Through 30 games this season, Livingston is averaging 4.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 15.9 minutes.
