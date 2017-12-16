Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Doesn't practice Saturday
Livingston did not go through practice Saturday due to a knee injury, Connor Letourneau of the San Fransisco Chronicle reports.
Livingston is apparently nursing some knee soreness coming out of Thursday's contest against the Mavericks, where he played 21 minutes. He should tentatively be considered questionable for Monday's game against the Lakers.
More News
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Starting at point guard Friday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Suspended one game•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Likely to be rested Monday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Could be in line for start Monday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Returning to bench Thursday vs. Celtics•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Scores 16 in Monday's start•
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...