Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Doesn't practice Saturday

Livingston did not go through practice Saturday due to a knee injury, Connor Letourneau of the San Fransisco Chronicle reports.

Livingston is apparently nursing some knee soreness coming out of Thursday's contest against the Mavericks, where he played 21 minutes. He should tentatively be considered questionable for Monday's game against the Lakers.

