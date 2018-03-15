Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Double-digit scoring tally off bench

Livingston posted 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two steals across 20 minutes in Wednesday's 117-106 win over the Lakers.

The veteran was a solid contributor off the bench, with his scoring total checking in second only to Omri Casspi's on the second unit. Livingston is ceding starts to Quinn Cook in the absence of Stephen Curry (ankle) at present, but the slight uptick in minutes he's seeing -- he's now logged at least 20 in three of the last four games -- gives his value a slight temporary boost in the deeper formats where he'd have some relevance.