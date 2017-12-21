Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Doubtful for Friday
Livingston (knee) did not practice Thursday and is considered doubtful for Friday's game against the Lakers, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Livingston looks to be headed for his third straight absence with left knee soreness, as he's still unable to put in any work at practice. In Livingston's absence Wednesday, Quinn Cook got the start at point guard, but Patrick McCaw still saw majority of the minutes at that spot, and that will likely be the case again Friday with both Livingston and Steph Curry (ankle) expected to be out.
