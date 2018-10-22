Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Doubtful vs. Suns

Livingston (knee) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Suns.

Livingston was sidelined for Sunday's game against the Nuggets while nursing a left knee contusion, and it looks like the veteran is set to miss his second straight contest. Quinn Cook, who played 11 minutes off the bench in Denver, will operate as the team's backup point guard once again in Livingston's likely absence.

