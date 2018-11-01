Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Doubtful vs. Timberwolves

Livingston (foot) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against Minnesota, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News

Livingston did not practice Friday, and it remains unclear how close he is to returning to the floor. The Warriors have elected to give Alfonzo McKinnie more minutes off the bench in Livingston's absence and will likely do so again Friday.

