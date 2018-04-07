Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Doubtful with knee soreness

Livingston is doubtful for Saturday's matchup against the Pelicans as a result of right knee soreness.

It's not exactly clear when Livingston picked up the injury, though it may have occurred during the team's most recent game Thursday against the Pacers. More information on his condition should arrive after the team's morning shootaround Saturday. But, it's unlikely he takes the floor.

